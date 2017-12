You might not have known, but Sunday the text message turned 25-years-old.

According to Mashable, the first text message was sent on December 2, 1992 from Neil Papworth, a former developer at Sema Group Telecoms.

Apparently, “back in the day,” mobile phones did not have keypads, so Papaworth typed the first ever message on a PC.

Papworth’s first message truly celebrated the holiday season. It was “Merry Christmas,” and was sent successfully to a friend and Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis.