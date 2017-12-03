Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alabama make up top 4 in College Football Playoff field

ATLANTA, Ga. – The stage is set for another loaded College Football Playoff. The committee announced Sunday afternoon that Clemson would be the top seed, while Oklahoma, Georgia, and Alabama rounded out the top 4.

Clemson won it’s third straight ACC Championship this season, beating Miami 38-3 Saturday night.

Georgia (12-and-1) avenged their regular season loss to Auburn by routing the Tigers 28-7 in the SEC Championship.

Oklahoma (12-and-1) handled TCU easily in the Big 12 Championship 41-17. The Sooners also have a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The opening matchups consist of a rematch of the last two National Championship’s in (1) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, while (2) Oklahoma will meet (3) Georgia in the Rose Bowl. The first round matchups will be on New Year’s Day.

The Crimson tide and Tigers will both be making their third playoff appearances, tying each other for the most appearances in the four-year life of the CFP.

The National Championship game will be played January 8th at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta, Ga.