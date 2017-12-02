Virginia ABC hosting lottery to win chance to buy rare ‘Van Winkle’ bourbon products

VIRGINIA – Virginia ABC is holding an online lottery to give people the chance to buy several highly sought-after bourbons from the Van Winkle series.

Customers will have the opportunity to enter to win the chance to buy a four bottle Van Winkle Collection package, including the Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Van Winkle Special Reserve 10 Year bourbons.

There will also be separate lotteries for each individual product.

Each entry form will be available for five days. There is no advantage to entering the lottery on the day it begins. Winners will be selected at random in a drawing from all valid entries.

The lottery is open to Virginia residents only, and winners must present a valid Virginia ID at the time of purchase.

The specific dates for each lottery and the product prices are as follows:

• Dec. 6-10 – Van Winkle Collection package; $999.99

• Dec. 13-17 – Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon; $269.99

• Dec. 20-24 – Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year Bourbon; $99.99

• Jan. 3-7 – Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Bourbon; $69.99

• Jan. 10-14 – Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon; $59.99

