The Locker Room Show | December 1

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Mitch previews the ACC Championship game in Charlotte this weekend, and a big domino falling the college football coaching carousel.

In the second part of the show, Mitch hits on this weekend's state semifinals getting underway in high school football. Four Hampton Roads teams are still fighting for a state championship.

The segment also includes a preview of Old Dominion men's hoops' quest to end VCU's dominance in their rivalry.

The Rams have won two straight and six of the last seven. The segment closes out with a recap of Nikki McCray-Penson's first win as the head coach of the Lady Monarchs.