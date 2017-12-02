Officials looking for woman accused of stealing alcohol from Yorktown ABC store

YORKTOWN, Va. – Police need your help identifying a woman who they say stole a bottle of alcohol.

On November 7 around 8 p.m., the woman came into the ABC Store, located in the 5000 block of Victory Blvd.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the woman hid the bottle of alcohol in her purse and left the store without making a purchase.

She was seen leaving in a black Chevrolet Impala.

If you know the identity of the woman or have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.