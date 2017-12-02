Mother’s boyfriend arrested in disappearance of 3-year-old North Carolina girl

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl Kimrey, 32, was taken into custody Friday. Kimrey is Mariah’s mother’s boyfriend, WGHP reports.

Officials say that due to evidence gathered during the investigation, they believe Mariah is deceased. The location of her body is still unknown and the search will shift to a recovery process.

Kimrey was charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property.

He is being held a the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.