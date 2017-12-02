Man wearing construction hat robs 7-Eleven in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven on 3235 Chesapeake Boulevard Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows the man coming into the store around 3:30 a.m. on November 30.

When he came inside, he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier complied and he took off.

Two employees were inside of the store during the robbery. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a white construction hat, clear protective glasses, dark color hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, red shoes and a camouflage cloth covering his face.

Anyone with information about his robbery is asked to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.