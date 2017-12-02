House fire in Suffolk displaces four adults

SUFFOLK, Va – On December 1, 2017 at 10:37 p.m., Suffolk Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue.

Units arrived on the scene at 10:41 p.m. to find a two story duplex with heavy fire on the first floor. The residents of the home had escaped prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Four adults were displaced and have been offered assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Fire Marshall is still investigating the incident.