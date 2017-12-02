× First Warning Forecast: Tracking roller coaster temperatures

After some sprinkles throughout the day today, we are in for a dry night. We’ll have low temperatures in the 40s, with a little bit of clearing.

Sunday will feature more sunshine, especially in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. High pressure will slide offshore Monday, which means we can expect some milder temperatures. Many communities warming to the low 60s.

Tuesday will start off dry, with temperatures warming to near 70! But we’re tracking an arctic cold front which will move through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will bring us a big drop in temperatures and some rain. Highs on Thursday will struggle to get out of the 40s. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight.

The end of the week looks uncertain. Keeping a chance of showers late Thursday into Friday. Looks like a few disturbances will move through the area. Conditions look drier on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland



For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar