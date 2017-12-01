William & Mary sorority suspended for hazing violations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The College of William & Mary announced Friday that it has suspended the Beta Delta Chapter of Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Inc. (SIA) due to violations of the school’s hazing policy. The sorority was suspended on November 22.

Joe Wheeless, Assistant Director of Student Leadership Development and Anne Strickland, Coordinator for Fraternity/Sorority Life, said the sorority would be suspended as a recognized student organization until at least the end of the spring 2018 semester.

They said the Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) will cease operations until SIA returns or another chapter is able to join MGC.

“Hazing demeans and harms and has no place in our community. SIA engaged in hazing behaviors including, limiting or prohibiting contact with non-members, social isolation and forced eating of food,” Wheeless and Strickland said in a joint statement. “The hazing behaviors resulted in a physical and mental toll on new members.”

A representative with W&M said it is policy for the school to not discuss beyond what is included in the suspension notice.

