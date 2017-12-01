Suffolk man arrested for growing marijuana

SUFFOLK, Va. – Investigators in Suffolk arrested a 31-year-old man for growing marijuana after executing a search warrant Thursday.

Suffolk Police say that Jeremiah Jacob Betterton was arrested on Manufacturing Marijuana charges after they were originally trying to serve him a warrant related to domestic assault charges.

When Suffolk Police entered Betterton’s residence, they smelt a strong marijuana odor coming from the residence. All marijuana plants and paraphernalia were confiscated by police.

Betterton is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.