Norfolk man arrested in connection with multiple commercial robberies

NORFOLK, Va. – A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies by the Norfolk Police Department Thursday.

Police say that Demond A. White is charged with robbing the Tinee Giant located at 2338 E. Princess Anne Road on November 14, and the Good Time Mini Mart located at 2327 Sewells Point Road on November 17.

Both incidents fit a similar course of events according to police. White on both occasions entered the stores and brandished a handgun, while also demanding money.

White also shot his gun during the robbery, at the Good Time Mini Mart.

Police say that in both robberies no one was injured or hurt.

Charges for Demond A. White are: