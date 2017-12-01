Newport News school receives $40,000 grant for its Aviation Academy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Aviation Academy at Denbigh High School has been awarded a $40,000 grant to help them make updates and technology improvements through the creation of a prototype lab.

The grant was given to the academy by the Arconic Foundation, which supports programs that strive to prepare the 21st century engineering and advanced manufacturing workforce.

Newport News Public Schools says that the lab will support all four of the Aviation Academy’s pathways: aviation technology, flight operations, aerospace engineering, and aviation security and safety.

The new lab will also come with new equipment for the students to use in building aviation prototypes. The academy will acquire a five iPad Pros; five laptop computers; five desktop 3D printers; four Ultimaker 3D Printers; a 3-in-1 machine for milling, drilling, or performing lathe operations; and two 3D scanners.

The grant award will also be used to support the 2018 Summer LIFT (Learning Integrated with Flight & Technology) program for incoming Aviation Academy ninth-grade students.