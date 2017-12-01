Newport News Police investigating after man shot in jaw

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Preakness Drive and Colony Road that left a 19-year-old man injured Friday.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:51 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his jaw. Witnesses say the victim was approached by a gray sedan and that someone inside the vehicle fired shots at the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

