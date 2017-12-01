Investigators announce findings in review of Charlottesville protests and rallies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former U.S. attorney Tim Heaphy is providing a first look at his independent review of the protests and rallies involving white nationalists and supremacists in Charlottesville.

Heaphy and the law firm of Hunton and Williams conducted the independent review over the last few months.

The attorneys looked at documentation, photos and video from the May torch rally, the KKK rally in July and the Unite the Right rally in August.

