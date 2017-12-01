× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine to kick off the month of December

Happy first day of December and first day of Meteorological Winter!

High pressure will build in today. There will be a little bit of a breeze out of the north around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal today. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A bit cooler than what we’ve had over the past couple of days.

High pressure will take control of our weather this weekend. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s after a chilly start in the 30s Saturday morning. We’ll continue with dry weather on Sunday. Temperatures will trend a few degrees milder, with highs in the upper 50s. Dry weather will be the story through Tuesday.

We’ll see another warmup on Monday with highs near 60. Even warmer on Tuesday, with highs near 70!

A cold front will approach late Tuesday with a wet and cooler day for Wednesday. We’re tracking a big temperature drop for Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland



For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar