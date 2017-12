CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police say a 4-year-old child was bitten in the face by a dog on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Stewart Street in South Norfolk.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release any additional information about the dog and it is unknown if the child will have to undergo rabies treatment.

