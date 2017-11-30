VB Sheriff’s Office fundraising for disabled boy who needs a bike

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 15-year-old Zachary, who has down syndrome and autism, is getting help from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office this holiday season.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, after hearing about the young man, is helping to raise the almost $2,000 needed to buy the bike.

The bike for him and his mother is a two-person tricycle so they can ride together. The type of bike the sheriff’s office is hoping to by is called a Worksman SIDE-BY-SIDE “Team Dual” Trike SBST-HB.

Zachary is non-verbal, and his mother helps care for him and other children with special needs in the community, said the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to help donate.