Norfolk Police investigating fatal hit and run

NORFOLK, Va. – One person has died after a hit and run in the 100 block of S. Military Highway Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:40 p.m. Police say a pedestrian tried to cross the street when he was struck by oncoming traffic. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives describe the suspect vehicle as a 2005-2008 Audi sedan that is possibly grey or silver with damage to both the front-end and driver sides. The driver-side mirror was reported to be missing.

The victim’s identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified. His remains will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Several lanes have been closed due to the crash while police investigate. Officials believe several vehicles may have been in the area or passed by the crime scene shortly before or around the time of offense.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

