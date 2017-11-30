Hampton Police officers return from providing aide in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

HAMPTON, Va. – Five Hampton Police officers have returned to Hampton Roads after providing aide in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

From November 12 – November 28, Master Police Officer Raymond Feliciano, Officer Daniel Lucy, Officer Oscar Ruedas-Morales, Detective Robert Viney, and Sergeant Geo Stephan volunteered their time to assist those in need in the storm-ravaged territory.

The trip was a personal one for Officer Feliciano. Three weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Officer Feliciano was still unable to reach his father, something he said gave him immense anxiety. The opportunity to serve as a police officer in Puerto Rico also gave him a chance to surprise his father and check on his well-being.

He said his dad was “in awe” when he made his way into his home.

I’ll always remember this experience and I think this will be the highlight of my career” Master Police Officer Feliciano said.