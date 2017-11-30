× First Warning Forecast: Cooler Temps On The Way

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ Warning Forecast

Another warm day with temperatures reaching the mid to high 60s. We’ve had lots of sunshine with little to no cloud cover and staying dry until tomorrow morning. Overnight we will reach the low to mid 40s with cloud cover building in leaving us mostly cloudy.

If you are up early tomorrow you could run into some light showers but it will be moving out very fast. There will also be a chance of some patchy fog for your morning commute. By the afternoon all of the rain will be gone and we will be left mostly sunny with highs topping off in the low to mid 50s. Wind will also start to pick up from the northwest at 15-20 mph.

The weekend is looking pleasant and cool. Highs will be in low to high 50s both Saturday and Sunday with rain chances minimal to none.

Next week we will start off in the 50s and by Tuesday we will be flirting with the 70s once again.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

LAST DAY OF HURRICANE SEASON!