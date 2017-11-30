Coast Guard first responder aircrews share stories on rescues

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.- For the 2017 hurricane season, Air Station Elizabeth City deployed over 100 members to parts of Texas, Florida, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Today many U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers and pilots shared their experiences and rescues. Coast Guard members say this year’s response missions resulted in 38 rescues, transportation of more than 1000 people and deliveries of more than 1.2 million pounds of supplies to affected communities.

