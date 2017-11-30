Red Robin launches 12-month burger offer for $99

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – If Red Robin is a favorite burger restaurant of yours, then you might be enticed to buy 12-months worth of hamburgers from the company at a low rate.

The company’s “A Year of YUMMM!” package is valued at $180, but will be offered at $99 to the first 10,000 guest that apply for the deal. The one-day only sale on December 1 will start at 12 a.m.

“Red Robin’s top priorities are serving up delicious burgers and delivering amazing value, and ‘A Year of YUMMM’ is a special way we are blending the two this holiday season,” said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. “Our exclusive burger package will have burger lovers everywhere saying, ‘thank you’ all year long.”

Click here to apply for the burger package.