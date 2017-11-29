Video: Isle of Wight dog up for adoption climbs a fence ‘Hound-ini’ style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - If you think you've seen it all, get ready to be surprised yet again!

This Beagle channeled her inner Harry Houdini and was caught on video scaling a shelter cage.

Her name is Buttermilk and she is currently housed at the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted the hilarious video on their Facebook page and it's getting a lot of attention!

A shelter representative said Buttermilk is thought to be between the ages of 1-3 years old.

She is still up for adoption so if you know someone who can keep a close eye on this escape artist click here for shelter information.