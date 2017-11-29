VDOT starts testing Express Lanes on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation began testing Wednesday on the I-64 reversible lanes ahead of the launch of the I-64 Express Lanes.

VDOT is converting 8.4 miles of HOV-2+ lanes to Express Lanes between the I-64/I-264 Interchange and I-564. When the lanes launch, variable tolling of the 64 Express Lanes will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. westbound and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. eastbound Monday through Friday. Drivers wishing to enter the system during operating hours must have a registered E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex transponder. Outside the tolling hours, the 64 Express Lanes will remain free and open to all motorists with no E-ZPass or HOV requirements in effect.

As part of the testing, VDOT is temporarily lifting HOV 2+ restrictions on the reversible lanes.

Motorists are being advised to pay attention to the overhead message signs, which will notify drivers whether the lanes are open to all traffic or whether HOV 2+ rules are in effect.

Motorists may also see test messages on the overhead signs and also flashes from the strobe lights as they pass the overhead gantries.

Tolling will not occur during the testing period.