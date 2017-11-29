Toys ‘R’ Us recalls 6,000 clay craft kits over mold risk

Toys “R” Us is recalling about 6,000 “totally me!” clay craft kits after mold was discovered in the clay, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

There have been three reports of mold in clay and no reported injuries. Consumers should stop using the clay craft kits immediately and return them to any Toys “R” Us or Babies “R” Us store for a refund or store credit.

Mold found in this product poses respiratory risks and infections to people who have “compromised” immune systems, lung damage or a mold allergy, according to the safety commission.

After confirming reports of mold in Australia, the US and Germany, Toys “R” Us reported the finding to the commission, the company said. “While it was small number of consumers affected, we took the incidents seriously and quickly removed the products from our shelves.”

The “totally me!” kits were sold by Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores and online throughout the United States from January to October for just over $10. Model number AD11244 is printed on the bottom of the box. They were manufactured in China.