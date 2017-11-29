Top five places to hide gifts ahead of the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It doesn't always matter how old or young you are, most people go snooping around for where they think gifts may be hidden.

If you want to keep those gifts away from your loved ones, Zulily's new survey may be able to help.

According to the survey from the online retailer nearly half of parents polled said that their kids have snooped around searching for gifts in advance of the Christmas holiday.

In the event that you’re looking for new hiding spots, here are the top five locations where parents have hidden gifts:

The trunk of their car (32%)

Linen closet (31%)

Garage (23%)

Basement (21%)

Friend’s house (20%)

Good luck!