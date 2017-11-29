× Tips for hanging Christmas lights from the pros at Coastal Christmas Decor

Decorating for Christmas can be stressful.

If you get passed pulling everything down from the attic, you still have to put it all up.

But the pros at Coastal Christmas Decor have a few tips to make putting up your outside lights a little bit easier.

First, they say to try and highlight the unique and interesting parts of your house. You don’t have to go over the top, but pick the best two or three things that stand out and light them up. Maybe the arch over your door or the walkway leading you in.

You also want to have the right tools for the job, especially the right size ladder. You don’t want to be overreaching, so get a large ladder and get another pair of hands to help you out.

The guys at Coastal Christmas Decor exclusively use LED lights because they use less power and are all plastic.