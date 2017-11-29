Suffolk Police investigating stabbing

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in the 3500 block of Godwin Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 4 p.m. after an injured man responded to Sentara Obici Hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887, Option 5), web (the Suffolk Police Department website at www.suffolkva.us/spd, the department’s Facebook page or www.p3tips.com) or the P3 Tips mobile app.

