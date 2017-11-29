Portsmouth Police search for convenience store armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a convenience store armed robbery.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m. police responded to the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of Victory Blvd.

Detectives said the suspect ran into the store, jumped over the counter and displayed a large knife.

The suspect then demanded money and the clerks did as instructed and opened the register.

The suspect, who left on foot, has been described as a black male who was last seen wearing a medical mask, blue pants, red shirt and white shoes.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident.