Paint a portrait of your pet at the Catnip Cat Cafe in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Catnip Cat Cafe wants you to unleash creative side at their “Paint Your Pet” event on December 10.

The cafe is partnering with Pinot’s Palette to help you create a one-of-a-kind painting of the critter of your choice.

Once you sign up, respond to the confirmation email with a high resolution, clutter-free photo of the animal. Then, Pinot’s Palette will put your pet’s image on a 16″ x 20″ canvas for you and help you create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece for $65!

Click here to sign up. Reservations are required at least one week in advance of the event. Photos must be submitted by December 3.

There is a special $10 discount for people who have adopted from the Catnip Cat Cafe.