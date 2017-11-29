Norfolk shooting leaves one man dead

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday.

Police say first responders were called to the 3100 block of Kitchener Avenue shortly after midnight for a medical call.

Once on scene, police found a man lying outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say this is an active homicide investigation.

The man’s identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

Detectives have not released descriptions of any suspects.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

