Intoxicated Norfolk man bites Williamsburg Police officer during arrest

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A 34-year-old Norfolk man is facing several charges after allegedly biting a Williamsburg Police officer while being arrested for another crime.

Officers responded to the Williamsburg Transportation Center on Boundary Street around 8:40 p.m. on November 27 after receiving reports that someone was making threats.

The officers made contact with 34-year-old Nicholas Teddy Murphy of Norfolk and determined that he was intoxicated.

The officers took Murphy into custody for Appearing Intoxicated in Public and as he was being placed into the police vehicle, he bit one of the officers on the arm.

The officer pulled away as soon as he realized he was being bitten. The bite did not break the skin or cause any injury.

Murphy was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Appearing Intoxicated in Public.