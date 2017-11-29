× First Warning Forecast: Warm For Now

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are unseasonably warm this afternoon with some spots surpassing the 70s. We will continue to see lots of sunshine through the day with little to no cloud cover and a 0% chance of rain. By the evening we will stay clear with the wind coming from the north at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow morning we will start off chilly but warm once again into the 60s. We will wake up to a morning low of 47 then warm to a high of 61 for the afternoon. Rain chances will start off at 0% then by the evening about a 10% chance. Cloud cover will also start to build as we head into overnight.

Friday morning we will wake up to a 25% chance of rain which will clear out quickly by the afternoon. Cloud cover will also head out leaving us mostly sunny with a high of 56. Overnight we will drop in the 40s with rain chances back to 0%.

The weekend is looking pleasant and much cooler. Saturday we will see a high of 57 and 59 for Sunday. Rain chances will be little to none.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time