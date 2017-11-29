Child waiting for bus hit by car in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A child was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a Virginia Beach home on Wednesday morning.

Police and emergency crews responded to the 5200 block of Drew Drive in Virginia Beach around 9 a.m.

Police say the child was waiting in the driveway for the school bus when a resident pulled into the driveway and hit the child.

The child was still underneath the vehicle when police arrived at the scene.

The child was rescued and taken to a local hospital with several injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

