Two adults displaced in Hampton residential fire

HAMPTON, Va. – Two adults have been displaced after a residential fire in the 400 block of Harwin Drive Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. to find a fire in the kitchen of the home. The fire is believed to be accidental.

The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes. Two cats died during the incident.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No injuries to the residents or fire personnel were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

