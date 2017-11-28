× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: An even warmer midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another chilly morning but warmer afternoon… Temperatures will start near the freezing point again today. Inland locations in the upper 20s and coastal areas in the mid 30s. We will see plenty of sunshine today with highs warming into the mid 60s, just above normal for this time of year. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Even warmer air will move in Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A few of our hot spots could reach 70. We will see sunny skies again tomorrow. We are tracking a cold front moving through late Thursday and early Friday. Extra clouds will build in with an isolated shower possible.

Cooler air returns for the weekend with highs dropping into the mid 50s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 28th

1988 F4, F2 Tornadoes: Northampton Co, NC

