The 60th annual Grammy nominations are here

Nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”
Singer Andra Day revealed the nominations in four categories: record of the year, song of the year (which goes to the writers), best new artist and album of the year.
The Latin single “Despacito” keeps its winning streaking alive by snagging nominations for both song of the year and record of the year.
Rapper Jay-Z scored nominations in those two categories as well as album of the year for “4:44.”
Joining “Despacito” and “4:44” as song of the year nominees were “Issues,” “1-800-273-8255,” and “That’s What I Like.”
In addition to “4:44,” “Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino, “DAMN” by Kendrick Lamar, “Melodrama” by Lorde and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars were nominated for best album.
In the record of the year category, “Redbone” by Childish Gambino, “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars joined “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber and “The Story Of O.J.” by Jay-Z.
Best new artist nominees are Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.
For the first time, all voting members will cast their their awards votes online rather than by paper ballot.
The Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Full list of nominees:
GENERAL FIELD
1. Record Of The Year
(Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.)
• Redbone
Childish Gambino
Ludwig Goransson, producer; Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”
• Despacito
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
Josh Gudwin, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, producers; Josh Gudwin & Jaycen Joshua, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• The Story Of O.J.
JAY-Z
JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• HUMBLE.
Kendrick Lamar
Mike Will Made It, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
• 24K Magic
Bruno Mars
Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer
Track from: 24K Magic
2. Album Of The Year
(Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.)
• “Awaken, My Love!”
Childish Gambino
Ludwig Goransson, producer; Bryan Carrigan, Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
• 4:44
JAY-Z
JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• DAMN.
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Dahi, Sounwave & Anthony Tiffith, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; K. Duckworth, D. Natche, M. Spears & A. Tiffith, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
• Melodrama
Lorde
Jack Antonoff & Lorde, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Ella Yelich-O’Connor, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
• 24K Magic
Bruno Mars
Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer
3. Song Of The Year
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Despacito
Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
• 4:44
Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
Track from: 4:44
• Issues
Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
• 1-800-273-8255
Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
• That’s What I Like
Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Track from: 24K Magic
4. Best New Artist
(An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.)
• Alessia Cara
• Khalid
• Julia Michaels
• SZA
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Love So Soft
Kelly Clarkson
• Praying
Kesha
Track from: Rainbow
• Million Reasons
Lady Gaga
Track from: Joanne
• What About Us
P!nk
• Shape Of You
Ed Sheeran
Track from: ÷ (Divide)
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Something Just Like This
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Track from: Memories…Do Not Open
• Despacito
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
• Thunder
Imagine Dragons
Track from: Evolve
• Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
Track from: Woodstock
• Stay
Zedd & Alessia Cara
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.)
• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
Michael Bublé
• Triplicate
Bob Dylan
• In Full Swing
Seth MacFarlane
• Wonderland
Sarah McLachlan
• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
(Various Artists)
Dae Bennett, Producer
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.)
• Kaleidoscope EP
Coldplay
• Lust For Life
Lana Del Rey
• Evolve
Imagine Dragons
• Rainbow
Kesha
• ÷ (Divide)
Ed Sheeran
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance Recording
(For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.)
• Bambro Koyo Ganda
Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
Bonobo, producer; Bonobo, mixer
Track from: Migration
• Cola
Camelphat & Elderbrook
Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, producers; Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, mixers
• Andromeda
Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Remi Kabaka & Anthony Khan, producers; Stephen Sedgwick, mixer
Track from: Humanz
• Tonite
LCD Soundsystem
James Murphy, producer; James Murphy, mixer
Track from: American Dream
• Line Of Sight
Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills, producers; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer
Track from: A Moment Apart
10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.)
• Migration
Bonobo
• 3-D The Catalogue
Kraftwerk
• Mura Masa
Mura Masa
• What Now
Sylvan Esso
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
(For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)
• What If
The Jerry Douglas Band
The Jerry Douglas Band
• Spirit
Alex Han
Alex Han
• Mount Royal
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
• Prototype
Jeff Lorber Fusion
Jeff Lorber Fusion
• Bad Hombre
Antonio Sanchez
Antonio Sanchez
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.)
• You Want It Darker
Leonard Cohen
Track from: You Want It Darker
• The Promise
Chris Cornell
• Run
Foo Fighters
Track from: Concrete And Gold
• No Good
Kaleo
Track from: A/B
• Go To War
Nothing More
13. Best Metal Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.)
• Invisible Enemy
August Burns Red
• Black Hoodie
Body Count
Track from: Bloodlust
• Forever
Code Orange
Track from: Forever
• Sultan’s Curse
Mastodon
Track from: Emperor Of Sand
• Clockworks
Meshuggah
Track from: The Violent Sleep Of Reason
14. Best Rock Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Atlas, Rise!
James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
Track from: Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
• Blood In The Cut
JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
Track from: Every Where Is Some Where
• Go To War
Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
• Run
Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Track from: Concrete And Gold
• The Stage
Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Track from: The Stage
15. Best Rock Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.)
• Emperor Of Sand
Mastodon
• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
Metallica
• The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Nothing More
• Villains
Queens Of The Stone Age
• A Deeper Understanding
The War On Drugs
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Album
(Vocal or Instrumental.)
• Everything Now
Arcade Fire
• Humanz
Gorillaz
• American Dream
LCD Soundsystem
• Pure Comedy
Father John Misty
• Sleep Well Beast
The National
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.)
• Get You
Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
Track from: Freudian
• Distraction
Kehlani
Track from: SweetSexySavage
• High
Ledisi
Track from: Let Love Rule
• That’s What I Like
Bruno Mars
Track from: 24K Magic
• The Weekend
SZA
Track from: Ctrl
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.)
• Laugh And Move On
The Baylor Project
Track from: The Journey
• Redbone
Childish Gambino
Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”
• What I’m Feelin’
Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
Track from: What I’m Feelin’
• All The Way
Ledisi
Track from: Let Love Rule
• Still
Mali Music
Track from: The Transition Of Mali
19. Best R&B Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• First Began
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Track from: Gumbo
• Location
Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
Track from: American Teen
• Redbone
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”
• Supermodel
Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
Track from: Ctrl
• That’s What I Like
Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Track from: 24K Magic
20. Best Urban Contemporary Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.)
• Free 6LACK
6LACK
• “Awaken, My Love!”
Childish Gambino
• American Teen
Khalid
• Ctrl
SZA
• Starboy
The Weeknd
21. Best R&B Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.)
• Freudian
Daniel Caesar
• Let Love Rule
Ledisi
• 24K Magic
Bruno Mars
• Feel The Real
Musiq Soulchild
RAP
22. Best Rap Performance
(For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Bounce Back
Big Sean
• Bodak Yellow
Cardi B
• 4:44
JAY-Z
• HUMBLE.
Kendrick Lamar
• Bad And Boujee
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
23. Best Rap/Sung Performance
(For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.)
• PRBLMS
6LACK
• Crew
Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
Track from: At What Cost
• Family Feud
JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
Track from: 4:44
• LOYALTY.
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Track from: Damn.
• Love Galore
SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Track from: Ctrl
24. Best Rap Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Bodak Yellow
Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
• Chase Me
Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
Track from: Baby Driver (Music From The Motion Picture)
• HUMBLE.
K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
• Sassy
M. Evans & E. Gabouer, songwriters (Rapsody)
• The Story Of O.J.
Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
25. Best Rap Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.)
• 4:44
JAY-Z
• DAMN.
Kendrick Lamar
• Culture
Migos
• Flower Boy
Tyler, The Creator
COUNTRY
26. Best Country Solo Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.)
• Body Like A Back Road
Sam Hunt
• Losing You
Alison Krauss
Track from: Windy City
• Tin Man
Miranda Lambert
Track from: The Weight Of These Wings
• I Could Use A Love Song
Maren Morris
Track from: Hero
• Either Way
Chris Stapleton
Track from: From A Room: Volume 1
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.)
• It Ain’t My Fault
Brothers Osborne
Track from: Pawn Shop
• My Old Man
Zac Brown Band
Track from: Welcome Home
• You Look Good
Lady Antebellum
Track from: Heart Break
• Better Man
Little Big Town
Track from: The Breaker
• Drinkin’ Problem
Midland
Track from: On The Rocks
28. Best Country Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Better Man
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
Track from: The Breaker
• Body Like A Back Road
Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
• Broken Halos
Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Track from: From A Room: Volume 1
• Drinkin’ Problem
Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
• Tin Man
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Track from: The Weight Of These Wings
29. Best Country Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.)
• Cosmic Hallelujah
Kenny Chesney
• Heart Break
Lady Antebellum
• The Breaker
Little Big Town
• From A Room: Volume 1
Chris Stapleton
NEW AGE
30. Best New Age Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.)
• Reflection
Brian Eno
• SongVersation: Medicine
India.Arie
• Dancing On Water
Peter Kater
• Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5
Kitaro
• Spiral Revelation
Steve Roach
JAZZ
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
(For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Can’t Remember Why
Sara Caswell, soloist
Track from: Whispers On The Wind (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
• Dance Of Shiva
Billy Childs, soloist
Track from: Rebirth
• Whisper Not
Fred Hersch, soloist
Track from: Open Book
• Miles Beyond
John McLaughlin, soloist
Track from: Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension)
• Ilimba
Chris Potter, soloist
Track from: The Dreamer Is The Dream
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.)
• The Journey
The Baylor Project
• A Social Call
Jazzmeia Horn
• Bad Ass And Blind
Raul Midón
• Porter Plays Porter
Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
• Dreams And Daggers
Cécile McLorin Salvant
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.)
• Uptown, Downtown
Bill Charlap Trio
• Rebirth
Billy Childs
• Project Freedom
Joey DeFrancesco & The People
• Open Book
Fred Hersch
• The Dreamer Is The Dream
Chris Potter
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.)
• MONK’estra Vol. 2
John Beasley
• Jigsaw
Alan Ferber Big Band
• Bringin’ It
Christian McBride Big Band
• Homecoming
Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
• Whispers On The Wind
Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.)
• Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter
Antonio Adolfo
• Oddara
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
• Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos
Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
• Jazz Tango
Pablo Ziegler Trio
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.)
• Too Hard Not To
Tina Campbell
Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters
• You Deserve It
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters
Track from: You Deserve It
• Better Days
Le’Andria
Le’Andria
Track from: Greenleaf Soundtrack – Season 2
• My Life
The Walls Group
The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters
• Never Have To Be Alone
CeCe Winans
CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters
Track from: Let Them Fall In Love
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.)
• Oh My Soul
Casting Crowns
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall & Bernie Herms, songwriters
Track from: The Very Next Thing
• Clean
Natalie Grant
Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter
Track from: Be One
• What A Beautiful Name
Hillsong Worship
Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters
Track from: Let There Be Light
• Even If
MercyMe
MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters
Track from: Lifer
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells
Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Track from: Hills And Valleys
38. Best Gospel Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.)
• Crossover: Live From Music City
Travis Greene
• Bigger Than Me
Le’Andria
• Close
Marvin Sapp
• Sunday Song
Anita Wilson
• Let Them Fall In Love
CeCe Winans
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.)
• Rise
Danny Gokey
• Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
Matt Maher
• Lifer
MercyMe
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells
• Chain Breaker
Zach Williams
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.)
• The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1
The Collingsworth Family
The Collingsworth Family
• Give Me Jesus
Larry Cordle
Larry Cordle
• Resurrection
Joseph Habedank
Joseph Habedank
• Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire
• Hope For All Nations
Karen Peck & New River
Karen Peck & New River
LATIN
41. Best Latin Pop Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.)
• Lo Único Constante
Alex Cuba
• Mis Planes Son Amarte
Juanes
• Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017
La Santa Cecilia
• Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Natalia Lafourcade
• El Dorado
Shakira
42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.)
• Ayo
Bomba Estéreo
• Pa’ Fuera
C4 Trío & Desorden Público
• Salvavidas De Hielo
Jorge Drexler
• El Paradise
Los Amigos Invisibles
• Residente
Residente
43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.)
• Ni Diablo Ni Santo
Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
• Ayer Y Hoy
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
• Momentos
Alex Campos
• Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas
Aida Cuevas
• Zapateando En El Norte
Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
44. Best Tropical Latin Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.)
• Albita
Albita
• Art Of The Arrangement
Doug Beavers
• Salsa Big Band
Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
• Gente Valiente
Silvestre Dangond
• Indestructible
Diego El Cigala
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
45. Best American Roots Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).)
• Killer Diller Blues
Alabama Shakes
Alabama Shakes
Track from: The American Epic Sessions (Deluxe)
• Let My Mother Live
Blind Boys Of Alabama
Blind Boys Of Alabama
Track from: Almost Home
• Arkansas Farmboy
Glen Campbell
Glen Campbell
Track from: Adiós
• Steer Your Way
Leonard Cohen
Leonard Cohen
Track from: You Want It Darker
• I Never Cared For You
Alison Krauss
Alison Krauss
Track from: Windy City
46. Best American Roots Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Cumberland Gap
David Rawlings
David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters (David Rawlings)
Track from: Poor David’s Almanack
• I Wish You Well
The Mavericks
Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters (The Mavericks)
Track from: Brand New Day
• If We Were Vampires
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
Track from: The Nashville Sound
• It Ain’t Over Yet
Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
Rodney Crowell, songwriter (Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)
Track from: Close Ties
• My Only True Friend
Gregg Allman
Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)
Track from: Southern Blood
47. Best Americana Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.)
• Southern Blood
Gregg Allman
• Shine On Rainy Day
Brent Cobb
• Beast Epic
Iron & Wine
• The Nashville Sound
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
• Brand New Day
The Mavericks
48. Best Bluegrass Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.)
• Fiddler’s Dream
Michael Cleveland
• Laws Of Gravity
The Infamous Stringdusters
• Original
Bobby Osborne
• Universal Favorite
Noam Pikelny
• All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live]
Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
49. Best Traditional Blues Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.)
• Migration Blues
Eric Bibb
• Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
• Roll And Tumble
R.L. Boyce
• Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train
Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
• Blue & Lonesome
The Rolling Stones
50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.)
• Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
• Recorded Live In Lafayette
Sonny Landreth
• TajMo
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
• Got Soul
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
• Live From The Fox Oakland
Tedeschi Trucks Band
51. Best Folk Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.)
• Mental Illness
Aimee Mann
• Semper Femina
Laura Marling
• The Queen Of Hearts
Offa Rex
• You Don’t Own Me Anymore
The Secret Sisters
• The Laughing Apple
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.)
• Top Of The Mountain
Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
• Ho’okena 3.0
Ho’okena
• Kalenda
Lost Bayou Ramblers
• Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live]
Northern Cree
• Pua Kiele
Josh Tatofi
REGGAE
53. Best Reggae Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.)
• Chronology
Chronixx
• Lost In Paradise
Common Kings
• Wash House Ting
J Boog
• Stony Hill
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
• Avrakedabra
Morgan Heritage
WORLD MUSIC
54. Best World Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.)
• Memoria De Los Sentidos
Vicente Amigo
• Para Mi
Buika
• Rosa Dos Ventos
Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
• Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
• Elwan
Tinariwen
CHILDREN’S
55. Best Children’s Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.)
• Brighter Side
Gustafer Yellowgold
• Feel What U Feel
Lisa Loeb
• Lemonade
Justin Roberts
• Rise Shine #Woke
Alphabet Rockers
• Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
SPOKEN WORD
56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
• Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
Neil Degrasse Tyson
• Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
• Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter
Shelly Peiken
• Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)
Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo
• The Princess Diarist
Carrie Fisher
COMEDY
57. Best Comedy Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)
• The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas
Dave Chappelle
• Cinco
Jim Gaffigan
• Jerry Before Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld
• A Speck Of Dust
Sarah Silverman
• What Now?
Kevin Hart
MUSICAL THEATER
58. Best Musical Theater Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.)
• Come From Away
Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
• Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
• Hello, Dolly!
Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
(Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).)
• Baby Driver
(Various Artists)
• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
(Various Artists)
• Hidden Figures: The Album
(Various Artists)
• La La Land
(Various Artists)
• Moana: The Songs
(Various Artists)
60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
(Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.)
• Arrival
Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
• Dunkirk
Hans Zimmer, composer
• Game Of Thrones: Season 7
Ramin Djawadi, composer
• Hidden Figures
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
• La La Land
Justin Hurwitz, composer
61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
(A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• City Of Stars
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
Track from: La La Land
• How Far I’ll Go
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
Track from: Moana: The Songs
• I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)
Track from: Fifty Shades Darker
• Never Give Up
Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
Track from: Lion
• Stand Up For Something
Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
Track from: Marshall
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
62. Best Instrumental Composition
(A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Alkaline
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
Track from: Imaginist
• Choros #3
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
Track from: Homecoming
• Home Free (For Peter Joe)
Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
Track from: Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere
• Three Revolutions
Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
Track from: Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico
• Warped Cowboy
Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
Track from: Whispers On The Wind
63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
(An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• All Hat, No Saddle
Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
Track from: Whispers On The Wind
• Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can
John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
Track from: John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection
• Home Free (For Peter Joe)
Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
Track from: Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere
• Ugly Beauty/Pannonica
John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Track from: MONK’estra Vol. 2
• White Christmas
Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)
64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
(An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Another Day Of Sun
Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
Track from: La La Land: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
• Every Time We Say Goodbye
Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)
Track from: Rendezvous
• I Like Myself
Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
Track from: In Full Swing
• I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York
Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)
• Putin
Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
Track from: Dark Matter
PACKAGE
65. Best Recording Package
• El Orisha De La Rosa
Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)
• Mura Masa
Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
• Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)
Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
• Sleep Well Beast
Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
• Solid State
Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)
66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
• Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 – 2014)
Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)
• May 1977: Get Shown The Light
Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
• The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition
Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
• Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares
Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
NOTES
67. Best Album Notes
• Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth
Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
• Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition
Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
• The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin
Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
• Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute
David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
• Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)
HISTORICAL
68. Best Historical Album
• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
• The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
• Leonard Bernstein – The Composer
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
• Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa
Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
(An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.))
• Every Where Is Some Where
Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
• Is This The Life We Really Want?
Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
• Natural Conclusion
Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
• No Shape
Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
• 24K Magic
Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
(A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.))
• Calvin Harris
• Don’t Quit (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris Featuring Travis Scott & Jeremih) (T)
• Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Calvin Harris Featuring Various Artists) (A)
• Greg Kurstin
• Concrete And Gold (Foo Fighters) (A)
• Dear Life (Beck) (S)
• Dusk Till Dawn (ZAYN Featuring Sia) (S)
• LOVE. (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Zacari) (T)
• Strangers (Halsey Featuring Lauren Jauregui) (T)
• Wall Of Glass (Liam Gallagher) (S)
• Blake Mills
• Darkness And Light (John Legend) (A)
• Eternally Even (Jim James) (A)
• God Only Knows (John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Featuring yMusic) (S)
• Memories Are Now (Jesca Hoop) (A)
• No Shape (Perfume Genius) (A)
• Semper Femina (Laura Marling) (A)
• No I.D.
• America (Logic Featuring Black Thought, Chuck D & Big Lenbo & No ID) (T)
• The Autobiography (Vic Mensa) (A)
• 4:44 (JAY-Z) (A)
• The Stereotypes
• Before I Do (Sevyn Streeter) (S)
• Better (Lil Yachty Featuring Stefflon Don) (T)
• Deliver (Fifth Harmony) (T)
• Finesse (Bruno Mars) (T)
• Mo Bounce (Iggy Azalea) (S)
• Sunshine (Kyle Featuring Miguel) (S)
• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars) (T)
71. Best Remixed Recording
(A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)
Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
• Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)
SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
• Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)
Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
• A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)
Four Tet, remixer (The xx)
• You Move (Latroit Remix)
Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
SURROUND SOUND
72. Best Surround Sound Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).)
• Early Americans
Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
• So Is My Love
Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
• 3-D The Catalogue
Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
• Tyberg: Masses
Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
(An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.))
• Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs
Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
• Tyberg: Masses
John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
(A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.))
• Blanton Alspaugh
• Adamo: Becoming Santa Claus (Emmanuel Villaume, Kevin Burdette, Keith Jameson, Lucy Schaufer, Hila Plitmann, Matt Boehler, Jonathan Blalock, Jennifer Rivera & Dallas Opera Orchestra)
• Aldridge: Sister Carrie (William Boggs, Keith Phares, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham, Adriana Zabala, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)
• Handel: Messiah (Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 53, 64 & 96 (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
• Heggie: It’s A Wonderful Life (Patrick Summers, William Burden, Talise Trevigne, Andrea Carroll, Rod Gilfry & Houston Grand Opera)
• Tyberg: Masses (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
• Manfred Eicher
• Mansurian: Requiem (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
• Monk, M.: On Behalf Of Nature (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble)
• Point & Line – Debussy And Hosokawa (Momo Kodama)
• Rímur (Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediaeval)
• Silvestrov: Hieroglyphen Der Nacht (Anja Lechner)
• David Frost
• Alma Española (Isabel Leonard)
• Amplified Soul (Gabriela Martinez)
• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 6 (Jonathan Biss)
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
• Garden Of Joys And Sorrows (Hat Trick Trio)
• Laks: Chamber Works (ARC Ensemble)
• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
• Troika (Matt Haimovitz & Christopher O’Riley)
• Verdi: Otello (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Günther Groissböck, Željko Lučić, Dimitri Pittas, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Morten Lindberg
• Furatus (Ole Edvard Antonsen & Wolfgang Plagge)
• Interactions (Bård Monsen & Gunnar Flagstad)
• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
• Minor Major (Oslo String Quartet)
• Northern Timbre (Ragnhild Hemsing & Tor Espen Aspaas)
• So Is My Love (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
• Thoresen: Sea Of Names (Trond Schau)
• Judith Sherman
• American Nocturnes (Cecile Licad)
• The Birthday Party (Aki Takahashi)
• Discovering Bach (Michelle Ross)
• Foss: Pieces Of Genius (New York New Music Ensemble)
• Secret Alchemy – Chamber Works By Pierre Jalbert (Curtis Macomber & Michael Boriskin)
• Sevenfive – The John Corigliano Effect (Gaudette Brass)
• Sonic Migrations – Music Of Laurie Altman (Various Artists)
• Tribute (Dover Quartet)
• 26 (Melia Watras & Michael Jinsoo Lim)
CLASSICAL
75. Best Orchestral Performance
(Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.)
• Concertos For Orchestra
Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches
Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
• Mahler: Symphony No. 5
Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)
• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
76. Best Opera Recording
(Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.)
• Berg: Lulu
Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
• Berg: Wozzeck
Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)
• Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles
Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
• Handel: Ottone
George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
• Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel
Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)
77. Best Choral Performance
(Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.)
• Bryars: The Fifth Century
Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
• Handel: Messiah
Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
• Mansurian: Requiem
Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
• Music Of The Spheres
Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
• Tyberg: Masses
Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)
78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
(For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.)
• Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1
Arcangelo
• Death & The Maiden
Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
• Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert
Stile Antico
• Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann
Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
• Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016
Martha Argerich & Various Artists
79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
(Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.)
• Bach: The French Suites
Murray Perahia
• Haydn: Cello Concertos
Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
• Levina: The Piano Concertos
Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
• Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2
Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)
• Transcendental
Daniil Trifonov
80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
(Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.)
• Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas
Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
• Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio
Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
• Gods & Monsters
Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
• In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music
Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
• Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift
Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)
81. Best Classical Compendium
(Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.)
• Barbara
Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer
• Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
• Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir
Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
• Les Routes De L’Esclavage
Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
• Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger
Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer
82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
(A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.)
• Concerto For Orchestra
Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Track from: Concertos For Orchestra
• Picture Studies
Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
Track from: Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
• Requiem
Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
• Songs Of Solitude
Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Track from: Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs
• Viola Concerto
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Track from: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
83. Best Music Video
(Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.)
• Up All Night
Beck
Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
• Makeba
Jain
Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
• The Story Of O.J.
JAY-Z
Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
• Humble.
Kendrick Lamar
The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
• 1-800-273-8255
Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
84. Best Music Film
(For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.)
• One More Time With Feeling
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
• Long Strange Trip
(The Grateful Dead)
Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
• The Defiant Ones
(Various Artists)
Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
• Soundbreaking
(Various Artists)
Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
• Two Trains Runnin’
(Various Artists)
Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer