The 60th annual Grammy nominations are here

Nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”

Singer Andra Day revealed the nominations in four categories: record of the year, song of the year (which goes to the writers), best new artist and album of the year.

The Latin single “Despacito” keeps its winning streaking alive by snagging nominations for both song of the year and record of the year.

Rapper Jay-Z scored nominations in those two categories as well as album of the year for “4:44.”

Joining “Despacito” and “4:44” as song of the year nominees were “Issues,” “1-800-273-8255,” and “That’s What I Like.”

In addition to “4:44,” “Awaken, My Love!” by Childish Gambino, “DAMN” by Kendrick Lamar, “Melodrama” by Lorde and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars were nominated for best album.

In the record of the year category, “Redbone” by Childish Gambino, “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars joined “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber and “The Story Of O.J.” by Jay-Z.

Best new artist nominees are Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA.

For the first time, all voting members will cast their their awards votes online rather than by paper ballot.

The Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Full list of nominees:

GENERAL FIELD

1. Record Of The Year

(Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.)

• Redbone

Childish Gambino

Ludwig Goransson, producer; Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”

• Despacito

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

Josh Gudwin, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, producers; Josh Gudwin & Jaycen Joshua, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• The Story Of O.J.

JAY-Z

JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• HUMBLE.

Kendrick Lamar

Mike Will Made It, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• 24K Magic

Bruno Mars

Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer

Track from: 24K Magic

2. Album Of The Year

(Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.)

• “Awaken, My Love!”

Childish Gambino

Ludwig Goransson, producer; Bryan Carrigan, Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

• 4:44

JAY-Z

JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Dahi, Sounwave & Anthony Tiffith, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; K. Duckworth, D. Natche, M. Spears & A. Tiffith, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• Melodrama

Lorde

Jack Antonoff & Lorde, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Ella Yelich-O’Connor, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

• 24K Magic

Bruno Mars

Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Despacito

Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

• 4:44

Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

Track from: 4:44

• Issues

Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

• 1-800-273-8255

Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

• That’s What I Like

Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Track from: 24K Magic

4. Best New Artist

(An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.)

• Alessia Cara

• Khalid

• Lil Uzi Vert

• Julia Michaels

• SZA

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Love So Soft

Kelly Clarkson

• Praying

Kesha

Track from: Rainbow

• Million Reasons

Lady Gaga

Track from: Joanne

• What About Us

P!nk

• Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran

Track from: ÷ (Divide)

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Something Just Like This

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Track from: Memories…Do Not Open

• Despacito

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• Thunder

Imagine Dragons

Track from: Evolve

• Feel It Still

Portugal. The Man

Track from: Woodstock

• Stay

Zedd & Alessia Cara

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.)

• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Michael Bublé

• Triplicate

Bob Dylan

• In Full Swing

Seth MacFarlane

• Wonderland

Sarah McLachlan

• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

(Various Artists)

Dae Bennett, Producer

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.)

• Kaleidoscope EP

Coldplay

• Lust For Life

Lana Del Rey

• Evolve

Imagine Dragons

• Rainbow

Kesha

• Joanne

Lady Gaga

• ÷ (Divide)

Ed Sheeran

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance Recording

(For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.)

• Bambro Koyo Ganda

Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Bonobo, producer; Bonobo, mixer

Track from: Migration

• Cola

Camelphat & Elderbrook

Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, producers; Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, mixers

• Andromeda

Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Remi Kabaka & Anthony Khan, producers; Stephen Sedgwick, mixer

Track from: Humanz

• Tonite

LCD Soundsystem

James Murphy, producer; James Murphy, mixer

Track from: American Dream

• Line Of Sight

Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills, producers; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Track from: A Moment Apart

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album

(For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.)

• Migration

Bonobo

• 3-D The Catalogue

Kraftwerk

• Mura Masa

Mura Masa

• A Moment Apart

Odesza

• What Now

Sylvan Esso

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

(For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)

• What If

The Jerry Douglas Band

The Jerry Douglas Band

• Spirit

Alex Han

Alex Han

• Mount Royal

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

• Prototype

Jeff Lorber Fusion

Jeff Lorber Fusion

• Bad Hombre

Antonio Sanchez

Antonio Sanchez

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.)

• You Want It Darker

Leonard Cohen

Track from: You Want It Darker

• The Promise

Chris Cornell

• Run

Foo Fighters

Track from: Concrete And Gold

• No Good

Kaleo

Track from: A/B

• Go To War

Nothing More

13. Best Metal Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.)

• Invisible Enemy

August Burns Red

• Black Hoodie

Body Count

Track from: Bloodlust

• Forever

Code Orange

Track from: Forever

• Sultan’s Curse

Mastodon

Track from: Emperor Of Sand

• Clockworks

Meshuggah

Track from: The Violent Sleep Of Reason

14. Best Rock Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Atlas, Rise!

James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

Track from: Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

• Blood In The Cut

JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

Track from: Every Where Is Some Where

• Go To War

Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

• Run

Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Track from: Concrete And Gold

• The Stage

Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Track from: The Stage

15. Best Rock Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.)

• Emperor Of Sand

Mastodon

• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Metallica

• The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Nothing More

• Villains

Queens Of The Stone Age

• A Deeper Understanding

The War On Drugs

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

(Vocal or Instrumental.)

• Everything Now

Arcade Fire

• Humanz

Gorillaz

• American Dream

LCD Soundsystem

• Pure Comedy

Father John Misty

• Sleep Well Beast

The National

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.)

• Get You

Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

Track from: Freudian

• Distraction

Kehlani

Track from: SweetSexySavage

• High

Ledisi

Track from: Let Love Rule

• That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars

Track from: 24K Magic

• The Weekend

SZA

Track from: Ctrl

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.)

• Laugh And Move On

The Baylor Project

Track from: The Journey

• Redbone

Childish Gambino

Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”

• What I’m Feelin’

Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

Track from: What I’m Feelin’

• All The Way

Ledisi

Track from: Let Love Rule

• Still

Mali Music

Track from: The Transition Of Mali

19. Best R&B Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• First Began

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Track from: Gumbo

• Location

Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

Track from: American Teen

• Redbone

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”

• Supermodel

Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

Track from: Ctrl

• That’s What I Like

Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Track from: 24K Magic

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.)

• Free 6LACK

6LACK

• “Awaken, My Love!”

Childish Gambino

• American Teen

Khalid

• Ctrl

SZA

• Starboy

The Weeknd

21. Best R&B Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.)

• Freudian

Daniel Caesar

• Let Love Rule

Ledisi

• 24K Magic

Bruno Mars

• Gumbo

PJ Morton

• Feel The Real

Musiq Soulchild

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

(For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Bounce Back

Big Sean

• Bodak Yellow

Cardi B

• 4:44

JAY-Z

• HUMBLE.

Kendrick Lamar

• Bad And Boujee

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance

(For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.)

• PRBLMS

6LACK

• Crew

Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Track from: At What Cost

• Family Feud

JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé

Track from: 4:44

• LOYALTY.

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Track from: Damn.

• Love Galore

SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Track from: Ctrl

24. Best Rap Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Bodak Yellow

Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

• Chase Me

Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

Track from: Baby Driver (Music From The Motion Picture)

• HUMBLE.

K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

• Sassy

M. Evans & E. Gabouer, songwriters (Rapsody)

• The Story Of O.J.

Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

25. Best Rap Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.)

• 4:44

JAY-Z

• DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar

• Culture

Migos

• Laila’s Wisdom

Rapsody

• Flower Boy

Tyler, The Creator

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.)

• Body Like A Back Road

Sam Hunt

• Losing You

Alison Krauss

Track from: Windy City

• Tin Man

Miranda Lambert

Track from: The Weight Of These Wings

• I Could Use A Love Song

Maren Morris

Track from: Hero

• Either Way

Chris Stapleton

Track from: From A Room: Volume 1

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.)

• It Ain’t My Fault

Brothers Osborne

Track from: Pawn Shop

• My Old Man

Zac Brown Band

Track from: Welcome Home

• You Look Good

Lady Antebellum

Track from: Heart Break

• Better Man

Little Big Town

Track from: The Breaker

• Drinkin’ Problem

Midland

Track from: On The Rocks

28. Best Country Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Better Man

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Track from: The Breaker

• Body Like A Back Road

Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

• Broken Halos

Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Track from: From A Room: Volume 1

• Drinkin’ Problem

Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

• Tin Man

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Track from: The Weight Of These Wings

29. Best Country Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.)

• Cosmic Hallelujah

Kenny Chesney

• Heart Break

Lady Antebellum

• The Breaker

Little Big Town

• Life Changes

Thomas Rhett

• From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.)

• Reflection

Brian Eno

• SongVersation: Medicine

India.Arie

• Dancing On Water

Peter Kater

• Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

Kitaro

• Spiral Revelation

Steve Roach

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

(For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Can’t Remember Why

Sara Caswell, soloist

Track from: Whispers On The Wind (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

• Dance Of Shiva

Billy Childs, soloist

Track from: Rebirth

• Whisper Not

Fred Hersch, soloist

Track from: Open Book

• Miles Beyond

John McLaughlin, soloist

Track from: Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension)

• Ilimba

Chris Potter, soloist

Track from: The Dreamer Is The Dream

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.)

• The Journey

The Baylor Project

• A Social Call

Jazzmeia Horn

• Bad Ass And Blind

Raul Midón

• Porter Plays Porter

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

• Dreams And Daggers

Cécile McLorin Salvant

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.)

• Uptown, Downtown

Bill Charlap Trio

• Rebirth

Billy Childs

• Project Freedom

Joey DeFrancesco & The People

• Open Book

Fred Hersch

• The Dreamer Is The Dream

Chris Potter

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.)

• MONK’estra Vol. 2

John Beasley

• Jigsaw

Alan Ferber Big Band

• Bringin’ It

Christian McBride Big Band

• Homecoming

Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

• Whispers On The Wind

Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

(For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.)

• Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter

Antonio Adolfo

• Oddara

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

• Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos

Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

• Típico

Miguel Zenón

• Jazz Tango

Pablo Ziegler Trio

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.)

• Too Hard Not To

Tina Campbell

Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters

• You Deserve It

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters

Track from: You Deserve It

• Better Days

Le’Andria

Le’Andria

Track from: Greenleaf Soundtrack – Season 2

• My Life

The Walls Group

The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters

• Never Have To Be Alone

CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters

Track from: Let Them Fall In Love

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.)

• Oh My Soul

Casting Crowns

Casting Crowns; Mark Hall & Bernie Herms, songwriters

Track from: The Very Next Thing

• Clean

Natalie Grant

Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter

Track from: Be One

• What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters

Track from: Let There Be Light

• Even If

MercyMe

MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters

Track from: Lifer

• Hills And Valleys

Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Track from: Hills And Valleys

38. Best Gospel Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.)

• Crossover: Live From Music City

Travis Greene

• Bigger Than Me

Le’Andria

• Close

Marvin Sapp

• Sunday Song

Anita Wilson

• Let Them Fall In Love

CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.)

• Rise

Danny Gokey

• Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

Matt Maher

• Lifer

MercyMe

• Hills And Valleys

Tauren Wells

• Chain Breaker

Zach Williams

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.)

• The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1

The Collingsworth Family

The Collingsworth Family

• Give Me Jesus

Larry Cordle

Larry Cordle

• Resurrection

Joseph Habedank

Joseph Habedank

• Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire

• Hope For All Nations

Karen Peck & New River

Karen Peck & New River

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.)

• Lo Único Constante

Alex Cuba

• Mis Planes Son Amarte

Juanes

• Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

La Santa Cecilia

• Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Natalia Lafourcade

• El Dorado

Shakira

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.)

• Ayo

Bomba Estéreo

• Pa’ Fuera

C4 Trío & Desorden Público

• Salvavidas De Hielo

Jorge Drexler

• El Paradise

Los Amigos Invisibles

• Residente

Residente

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.)

• Ni Diablo Ni Santo

Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

• Ayer Y Hoy

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

• Momentos

Alex Campos

• Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

Aida Cuevas

• Zapateando En El Norte

Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

44. Best Tropical Latin Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.)

• Albita

Albita

• Art Of The Arrangement

Doug Beavers

• Salsa Big Band

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

• Gente Valiente

Silvestre Dangond

• Indestructible

Diego El Cigala

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

45. Best American Roots Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).)

• Killer Diller Blues

Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes

Track from: The American Epic Sessions (Deluxe)

• Let My Mother Live

Blind Boys Of Alabama

Blind Boys Of Alabama

Track from: Almost Home

• Arkansas Farmboy

Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell

Track from: Adiós

• Steer Your Way

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen

Track from: You Want It Darker

• I Never Cared For You

Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss

Track from: Windy City

46. Best American Roots Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Cumberland Gap

David Rawlings

David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters (David Rawlings)

Track from: Poor David’s Almanack

• I Wish You Well

The Mavericks

Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters (The Mavericks)

Track from: Brand New Day

• If We Were Vampires

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

Track from: The Nashville Sound

• It Ain’t Over Yet

Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

Rodney Crowell, songwriter (Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)

Track from: Close Ties

• My Only True Friend

Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)

Track from: Southern Blood

47. Best Americana Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.)

• Southern Blood

Gregg Allman

• Shine On Rainy Day

Brent Cobb

• Beast Epic

Iron & Wine

• The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

• Brand New Day

The Mavericks

48. Best Bluegrass Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.)

• Fiddler’s Dream

Michael Cleveland

• Laws Of Gravity

The Infamous Stringdusters

• Original

Bobby Osborne

• Universal Favorite

Noam Pikelny

• All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live]

Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

49. Best Traditional Blues Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.)

• Migration Blues

Eric Bibb

• Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

• Roll And Tumble

R.L. Boyce

• Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train

Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

• Blue & Lonesome

The Rolling Stones

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.)

• Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

• Recorded Live In Lafayette

Sonny Landreth

• TajMo

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

• Got Soul

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

• Live From The Fox Oakland

Tedeschi Trucks Band

51. Best Folk Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.)

• Mental Illness

Aimee Mann

• Semper Femina

Laura Marling

• The Queen Of Hearts

Offa Rex

• You Don’t Own Me Anymore

The Secret Sisters

• The Laughing Apple

Yusuf / Cat Stevens

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.)

• Top Of The Mountain

Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

• Ho’okena 3.0

Ho’okena

• Kalenda

Lost Bayou Ramblers

• Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live]

Northern Cree

• Pua Kiele

Josh Tatofi

REGGAE

53. Best Reggae Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.)

• Chronology

Chronixx

• Lost In Paradise

Common Kings

• Wash House Ting

J Boog

• Stony Hill

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

• Avrakedabra

Morgan Heritage

WORLD MUSIC

54. Best World Music Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.)

• Memoria De Los Sentidos

Vicente Amigo

• Para Mi

Buika

• Rosa Dos Ventos

Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

• Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

• Elwan

Tinariwen

CHILDREN’S

55. Best Children’s Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.)

• Brighter Side

Gustafer Yellowgold

• Feel What U Feel

Lisa Loeb

• Lemonade

Justin Roberts

• Rise Shine #Woke

Alphabet Rockers

• Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

SPOKEN WORD

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

• Astrophysics For People In A Hurry

Neil Degrasse Tyson

• Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

• Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter

Shelly Peiken

• Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffalo

• The Princess Diarist

Carrie Fisher

COMEDY

57. Best Comedy Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)

• The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas

Dave Chappelle

• Cinco

Jim Gaffigan

• Jerry Before Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld

• A Speck Of Dust

Sarah Silverman

• What Now?

Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

58. Best Musical Theater Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.)

• Come From Away

Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

• Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

• Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

(Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).)

• Baby Driver

(Various Artists)

• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

(Various Artists)

• Hidden Figures: The Album

(Various Artists)

• La La Land

(Various Artists)

• Moana: The Songs

(Various Artists)

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

(Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.)

• Arrival

Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

• Dunkirk

Hans Zimmer, composer

• Game Of Thrones: Season 7

Ramin Djawadi, composer

• Hidden Figures

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

• La La Land

Justin Hurwitz, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media

(A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• City Of Stars

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

Track from: La La Land

• How Far I’ll Go

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

Track from: Moana: The Songs

• I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)

Track from: Fifty Shades Darker

• Never Give Up

Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

Track from: Lion

• Stand Up For Something

Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

Track from: Marshall

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

62. Best Instrumental Composition

(A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Alkaline

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

Track from: Imaginist

• Choros #3

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

Track from: Homecoming

• Home Free (For Peter Joe)

Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

Track from: Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere

• Three Revolutions

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

Track from: Familia: Tribute To Bebo & Chico

• Warped Cowboy

Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Track from: Whispers On The Wind

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

(An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• All Hat, No Saddle

Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Track from: Whispers On The Wind

• Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can

John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

Track from: John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection

• Home Free (For Peter Joe)

Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

Track from: Kinfolk: Postcards From Everywhere

• Ugly Beauty/Pannonica

John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

Track from: MONK’estra Vol. 2

• White Christmas

Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

(An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Another Day Of Sun

Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

Track from: La La Land: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

• Every Time We Say Goodbye

Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)

Track from: Rendezvous

• I Like Myself

Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

Track from: In Full Swing

• I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York

Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)

• Putin

Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

Track from: Dark Matter

PACKAGE

65. Best Recording Package

• El Orisha De La Rosa

Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)

• Mura Masa

Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

• Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

• Sleep Well Beast

Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

• Solid State

Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

• Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 – 2014)

Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)

• May 1977: Get Shown The Light

Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

• The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

• Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

NOTES

67. Best Album Notes

• Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth

Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

• Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition

Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin

Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

• Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute

David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams

Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

HISTORICAL

68. Best Historical Album

• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

• The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

• Leonard Bernstein – The Composer

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

• Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa

Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams

Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

(An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.))

• Every Where Is Some Where

Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

• Is This The Life We Really Want?

Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

• Natural Conclusion

Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

• No Shape

Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

• 24K Magic

Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

(A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.))

• Calvin Harris

• Don’t Quit (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris Featuring Travis Scott & Jeremih) (T)

• Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Calvin Harris Featuring Various Artists) (A)

• Greg Kurstin

• Concrete And Gold (Foo Fighters) (A)

• Dear Life (Beck) (S)

• Dusk Till Dawn (ZAYN Featuring Sia) (S)

• LOVE. (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Zacari) (T)

• Strangers (Halsey Featuring Lauren Jauregui) (T)

• Wall Of Glass (Liam Gallagher) (S)

• Blake Mills

• Darkness And Light (John Legend) (A)

• Eternally Even (Jim James) (A)

• God Only Knows (John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Featuring yMusic) (S)

• Memories Are Now (Jesca Hoop) (A)

• No Shape (Perfume Genius) (A)

• Semper Femina (Laura Marling) (A)

• No I.D.

• America (Logic Featuring Black Thought, Chuck D & Big Lenbo & No ID) (T)

• The Autobiography (Vic Mensa) (A)

• 4:44 (JAY-Z) (A)

• The Stereotypes

• Before I Do (Sevyn Streeter) (S)

• Better (Lil Yachty Featuring Stefflon Don) (T)

• Deliver (Fifth Harmony) (T)

• Finesse (Bruno Mars) (T)

• Mo Bounce (Iggy Azalea) (S)

• Sunshine (Kyle Featuring Miguel) (S)

• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars) (T)

71. Best Remixed Recording

(A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)

Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

• Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)

SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

• Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)

Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

• A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)

Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

• You Move (Latroit Remix)

Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

SURROUND SOUND

72. Best Surround Sound Album

(For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).)

• Early Americans

Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man

Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

• So Is My Love

Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

• 3-D The Catalogue

Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

• Tyberg: Masses

Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical

(An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.))

• Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs

Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man

Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

• Tyberg: Masses

John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

(A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.))

• Blanton Alspaugh

• Adamo: Becoming Santa Claus (Emmanuel Villaume, Kevin Burdette, Keith Jameson, Lucy Schaufer, Hila Plitmann, Matt Boehler, Jonathan Blalock, Jennifer Rivera & Dallas Opera Orchestra)

• Aldridge: Sister Carrie (William Boggs, Keith Phares, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham, Adriana Zabala, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)

• Handel: Messiah (Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

• Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 53, 64 & 96 (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)

• Heggie: It’s A Wonderful Life (Patrick Summers, William Burden, Talise Trevigne, Andrea Carroll, Rod Gilfry & Houston Grand Opera)

• Tyberg: Masses (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

• Manfred Eicher

• Mansurian: Requiem (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

• Monk, M.: On Behalf Of Nature (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble)

• Point & Line – Debussy And Hosokawa (Momo Kodama)

• Rímur (Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediaeval)

• Silvestrov: Hieroglyphen Der Nacht (Anja Lechner)

• David Frost

• Alma Española (Isabel Leonard)

• Amplified Soul (Gabriela Martinez)

• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 6 (Jonathan Biss)

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

• Garden Of Joys And Sorrows (Hat Trick Trio)

• Laks: Chamber Works (ARC Ensemble)

• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Troika (Matt Haimovitz & Christopher O’Riley)

• Verdi: Otello (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Günther Groissböck, Željko Lučić, Dimitri Pittas, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Morten Lindberg

• Furatus (Ole Edvard Antonsen & Wolfgang Plagge)

• Interactions (Bård Monsen & Gunnar Flagstad)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

• Minor Major (Oslo String Quartet)

• Northern Timbre (Ragnhild Hemsing & Tor Espen Aspaas)

• So Is My Love (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

• Thoresen: Sea Of Names (Trond Schau)

• Judith Sherman

• American Nocturnes (Cecile Licad)

• The Birthday Party (Aki Takahashi)

• Discovering Bach (Michelle Ross)

• Foss: Pieces Of Genius (New York New Music Ensemble)

• Secret Alchemy – Chamber Works By Pierre Jalbert (Curtis Macomber & Michael Boriskin)

• Sevenfive – The John Corigliano Effect (Gaudette Brass)

• Sonic Migrations – Music Of Laurie Altman (Various Artists)

• Tribute (Dover Quartet)

• 26 (Melia Watras & Michael Jinsoo Lim)

CLASSICAL

75. Best Orchestral Performance

(Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.)

• Concertos For Orchestra

Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches

Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

• Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

76. Best Opera Recording

(Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.)

• Berg: Lulu

Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

• Berg: Wozzeck

Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)

• Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

• Handel: Ottone

George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

• Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel

Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

77. Best Choral Performance

(Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.)

• Bryars: The Fifth Century

Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

• Handel: Messiah

Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

• Mansurian: Requiem

Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

• Music Of The Spheres

Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

• Tyberg: Masses

Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

(For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.)

• Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1

Arcangelo

• Death & The Maiden

Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

• Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert

Stile Antico

• Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann

Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

• Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016

Martha Argerich & Various Artists

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

(Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.)

• Bach: The French Suites

Murray Perahia

• Haydn: Cello Concertos

Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

• Levina: The Piano Concertos

Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

• Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2

Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

• Transcendental

Daniil Trifonov

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

(Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.)

• Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas

Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

• Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio

Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

• Gods & Monsters

Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

• In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music

Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

• Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift

Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)

81. Best Classical Compendium

(Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.)

• Barbara

Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

• Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

• Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir

Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

• Les Routes De L’Esclavage

Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

• Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger

Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

(A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.)

• Concerto For Orchestra

Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Track from: Concertos For Orchestra

• Picture Studies

Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

Track from: Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

• Requiem

Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

• Songs Of Solitude

Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Track from: Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs

• Viola Concerto

Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Track from: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

83. Best Music Video

(Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.)

• Up All Night

Beck

Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

• Makeba

Jain

Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

• The Story Of O.J.

JAY-Z

Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

• Humble.

Kendrick Lamar

The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

• 1-800-273-8255

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

84. Best Music Film

(For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.)

• One More Time With Feeling

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

• Long Strange Trip

(The Grateful Dead)

Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

• The Defiant Ones

(Various Artists)

Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

• Soundbreaking

(Various Artists)

Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

• Two Trains Runnin’

(Various Artists)

Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer