Portsmouth Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Woodrow Wilson High School and heading towards Airline Blvd. Tuesday at 4 p.m.

No one has seen or heard from Kamayiah since she left school grounds.

According to detectives, she is currently in crisis and could try to harm herself.

Police say Kamayiah Wheeler was wearing a blue jacket, light blue jeans, pink sneakers and a pink headband.

She is described as a black female who is 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If you have seen Kamayiah Wheeler, call 757-393-5300 or 757-235-5704 with information.