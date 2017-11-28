Norfolk Admirals, NHL’s Nashville Predators terminate affiliation

NORFOLK, Va. – The ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals announced Tuesday the organization is no longer affiliated with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League. The team will remain in Norfolk and continue to have a strong presence in the community.

The Admirals announced their new affiliation with the Predators and Milwaukee Admirals May 4, 2017.

“The affiliation change announced today does not affect the normal daily operations of the team or the Admirals’ organization as a whole, but is a sign of the commitment this organization has to do whatever it takes to ensure the team’s success here in Hampton Roads,” said Chief Revenue Officer Trent Ferguson. “The only thing that drives our business and team decisions is our continued mission to create a shining organization that this area can be proud of.”

When reached by phone, a spokesperson for the Nashville Predators confirmed the news but declined to get into details of the termination, citing no benefit in doing so.

The ECHL does not require or mandate its teams to have an affiliation with National Hockey League or American Hockey League teams.

The decision does not affect the status of Admirals Head Coach Robbie Ftorek and his staff and the roster remains intact, as the only two Admirals players under contract with Milwaukee have both moved on.

Norfolk will continue the season on the road in Jacksonville with a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday against the Icemen.