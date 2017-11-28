Man found shot to death in Hampton apartment

Hampton Police are looking for the person connected to a homicide that happened late Monday night.

At 11:45 p.m. Police were called to a shooting at the LaSalle Gardens apartment complex in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The motive and circumstances are under investigation.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting “HAMPTONPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.00.