Hampton Fire crews rescue patient from crane at NASA Langley Research Center

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Fire’s Technical Rescue Team rescued someone having a medical emergency 150 feet in the air.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at NASA Langley Research Center.

Medics climbed up the crane ladder, assessed the patient, then requested TRT resources.

TRT units arrived and made their way to the top of the crane. They helped the patient climb down the ladder on his own.

“This call illustrates the importance of training and preparing for all situations,” Hampton Fire said in a Facebook post.