CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man died Tuesday after a single vehicle crash with an entrapment in the 1800 block of Mt. Pleasant Road.

At 4:45 p.m., Chesapeake Police found the 61-year-old man behind the wheel and deceased. Police believe that he suffered some kind of medical event that caused the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation and the victim’s name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Stay with News 3 for updates.