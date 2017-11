NORFOLK, Va. – Show off your art skills at MacArthur Center’s Paint the Ice event on January 15.

Kids of all ages are invited to get creative and paint the ice at the ice skating rink from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Paint will be provided by MacArthur Center.

When the art is completed, the Zamboni will run over the ice to seal in the artwork, creating a beautiful work of art that everyone can skate on.

For more information, go to macarthuronice.com