Chesapeake Police searching for robbery suspect armed with red handgun

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a gas station in the 1400 block of Battlefield Boulevard.

On November 20, a man entered the Shell Gas Station armed with a red handgun. The suspect approached the cashier and demanded money and cigarettes before fleeing in a grey/silver four door sedan with a sunroof and a spoiler. The vehicle is possibly a Nissan Infiniti.

From the surveillance video, the suspect is thought to be a black male who was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored jeans and red shoes. His face was covered with what appears to be a black t-shirt or bandanna.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call, text or submit an online tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).