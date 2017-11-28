Actress Sophia Bush live on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Sophia Bush, known for her starring role on the hit show One Tree Hill, is an advocate for charitable giving. She has been called one of the most charitable celebrities. The actress, activist, entrepreneur, and global education access advocate devotes her free time to bettering girl’s education and the environment.
