Williamsburg Premium Outlets holds inaugural Festival of Wreaths event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg Premium Outlets will be doing its part to help get shoppers in the holiday spirit this year.

The inaugural Festival of Wreaths will be held at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets from Dec. 1-16., and will consist of 20 colonial wreaths being decorated by local artists.

The wreaths will be displayed throughout the Williamsburg Premium Outlets, say Outlet officials. They also hope that people will take pictures with the wreaths and post on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #WreathsAtWilliamsburg for a chance to win a $500 Simon gift card.

The wreaths will also be for sale Dec. 14-16, with proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army of Williamsburg.