Virginia Cavalier men’s basketball cracks into top 25 rankings

Posted 12:22 pm, November 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:24PM, November 27, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia men’s basketball team remains in the CBS Sports Top 25 and breaks into the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time this season at #18. CBS Sports Top 25 had the Cavaliers at #21 last week and #19 this week. After beating Rhode Island and taking the preseason NIT Tip Off title Friday night, the Cavaliers are starting to turn heads.

Isaiah Wilkins on defense (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Isaiah Wilkins scored a team high 19 points to lead the “Wahoos” to the victory over the Rams and remain unbeaten on the season. Wilkins is the step-son of NBA Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins, who earned the nickname of the ”Human Highlight Film” for his arsenal of high-flying dunks during the 1980s.

UVA (6-and-0)  hosts Wisconsin (3-and-3) at the John Paul Jones Arena on Monday night for the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.