NEW YORK – Hundreds evacuated the Viacom building in Times Square Monday evening after a fire was reported in the parking garage, WPIX reports.

Crews are on the scene where smoke is pouring into the building from the lower level. The call came in about 4:15 p.m. at the building on Broadway near Seventh Avenue.

Officials have ordered a partial evacuation of about 120 people. Many others have self-evacuated. There is a large emergency response in Times Square.

No injuries have been reported.