Stripers Waterside opens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Stripers Waterside on Monday became the newest attraction to open in Norfolk’s Waterside District.

This location will be the second location for the Outer Banks based restaurant group.

“Partnering with the Waterside District team presented a unique opportunity to bring Stripers Waterside to Norfolk, VA. We’re excited to showcase our local recipes to the community, visitors, and anyone with an appetite for fresh seafood and scenic waterfront dining,” said Alfredo Landazuri, General Manager of Stripers Waterside.

Stripers Bar & Grille in Manteo, N.C., is a favorite among locals and visitors and the new 7,000 square foot Waterside District location will continue the tradition of fresh seafood entrees using homemade ingredients from sauces to desserts and more, say officials with the Waterside District.

The new location will also serve brunch on Sundays and house 30 beers on tap.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Stripers to Waterside District,” said Glenn Sutch, president of Waterside District. “Stripers Waterside will be a tremendous addition to the District and will provide another great dining and hospitality experience for our guests.”

The restaurant will be open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (till 11 PM Friday and Saturday), and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.